Ramadan: Buhari urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Image result for Ramadan: Buhari urges Muslims to pray for NigeriaPresident Mohammadu Buhari has enjoined Muslims fasting during this Ramadan to increase their love for humanity, acts of charity, kindness, generosity and gratitude.

In his message to the nation on the beginning of the Ramadan, the President said fasting is not just merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty, but an opportunity to strive for inner purification and self-accountability.

He urged Muslims and all Nigerians to always remember men and women who are less fortunate than themselves and to help the government in confronting the challenges facing the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent these greetings and best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they commence the 30-day Ramadan fast.

