Real Madrid battle Liverpool in Champions league final

English club, Liverpool, have reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2007, advancing 7-6 on aggregate despite losing a dramatic second leg to Roma.

Leading 5-2 after a devastating semi-final first leg at Anfield, Liverpool increased their lead when Sadio Mane finished from Roberto Firmino’s clever pass.

An own goal by James Milner, after Dejan Lovren’s attempted clearance levelled the scores on the night before Georginio Wijnaldum’s header made it 2-1, and 7-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool versus Roma sets a new record for the most goals in a Champions League semifinal tie, 13 goals surpassing the 10 in Juventus versus Monaco of 1997-98.

They will play Real Madrid on the 26th of May in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

