Red card movement takes advocacy to Gombe state

The Red Card Movement says young people must be actively involved in Nigeria’s political process and set high standards for those seeking elective positions.

The movement took its campaign for good governance to Gombe state to sensitize Nigerians on the need to be politically aware.

The red card movement says it has lost confidence in both the ruling all progressives congress APC and the opposition people’s democratic party PDP.

It is calling on every Nigerian to assume what it describes as the “ office of the citizen” and hold politicians to account.

The group which is also popular for convening the Bring Back our Girls movement blames bad governance for the plight of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi girl still in Boko Haram captivity who turned 15 on Monday.

The red card movement is taking its advocacy for good governance to all the geo-political zones so that it can get its message to as many Nigerians as possible.

