Road accident claims 12 lives in Osun
Road accident claims 12 lives in Osun

Road accident claims 12 lives in Osun

Osun PDP governorship aspirant warns against bias

FRSC partners army, police security agencies on safety

Anambra Road safety deploys 1000 personnel to man highways

Osun PDP holds congress, elects new executives

Osun Attorney General wants stiffer penalties for medical negligence

 

The Federal Road Safety Command (FRSC) in Osun said 12 persons lost their lives in various road accidents in the state in April.

The Sector Commander, FRSC in the state, Mr Anthony Oko made this statement in an interview on Monday in Osogbo.

He said that 17 road accidents occurred, involving 114 persons within the same period.

“The accidents claimed the lives of seven males and five females, due to the reckless attitude of the drivers involved.”

“Most of these accidents were caused by speeding, wrongful overtaking, drinking while driving, drug overdose and disobedience to road traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

The sector commander also said that officials of the command educated 156 persons on road traffic regulations as well as issuing of license to some drivers.

Oko cautioned drivers and other road users to keep to rules and regulations, especially on highways, to reduce carnage on road.

He, however, warned that the command would not hesitate to penalise offenders found guilty of disobeying traffic laws.

