Home Football Roma president demands VAR after Liverpool defeat
Roma president demands VAR after Liverpool defeat
Football
International
Sports
0

Roma president demands VAR after Liverpool defeat

0
0
now viewing

Roma president demands VAR after Liverpool defeat

now playing

Real Madrid battle Liverpool in Champions league final

now playing

Agege Township Stadium Ready For CAF Champions League In February – Official

now playing

Everton sign Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for $36m

now playing

Man Utd fans seek meeting with Mourinho over tensions

now playing

Pogba: FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus

Image result for Roma president demands VAR after Liverpool defeat

AS Roma President, James Pallotta said it will be an “absolute joke” if Video Assistant Referees are not introduced in the Champions League.

His call for the technology comes after Edin Dzeko was brought down by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after the interval but the striker appeared to be wrongly ruled offside.

And minutes later Trent Alexander-Arnold handled the ball in the penalty area which denied a clear goalscoring opportunity for Roma.

And Pallotta felt his side should have qualified at the expense of Liverpool if the right calls were made by the referee.

Related Posts

Real Madrid battle Liverpool in Champions league final

TVCN 0

Agege Township Stadium Ready For CAF Champions League In February – Official

TVCN 0

Everton sign Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for $36m

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies