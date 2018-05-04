Roma president demands VAR after Liverpool defeat

AS Roma President, James Pallotta said it will be an “absolute joke” if Video Assistant Referees are not introduced in the Champions League.

His call for the technology comes after Edin Dzeko was brought down by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after the interval but the striker appeared to be wrongly ruled offside.

And minutes later Trent Alexander-Arnold handled the ball in the penalty area which denied a clear goalscoring opportunity for Roma.

And Pallotta felt his side should have qualified at the expense of Liverpool if the right calls were made by the referee.

Share this: Tweet



