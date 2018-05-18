Home Football Russia 2018: Lacazette, Martial out of French squad
Football
International
Sports
Anthony Martial and Alexandre Lacazette have both been left out of France’s squad for this summer’s World Cup with Didier Deschamps naming both on the reserve list instead.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud does make the final 23-man squad along with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Europa League finalist Dimitre Payet does not make the cut due to injury he picked up against Atletico Madrid.

However, Deschamps has surprisingly picked Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. The left back spent the vast majority of the season on the sidelines with a knee injury and has not started a match since September.

France are among the favourites to win the World Cup this summer and should find easy passage into the knockout rounds after drawing Australia, Denmark and Peru in the group stages.

