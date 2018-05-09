Senate declares IGP ‘enemy of democracy’, unfit for public office

The Nigerian Senate has declared Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, an ‘enemy of democracy,’ who is not fit to hold public office in Nigeria and abroad.

The decision of the Senate was announced by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after a closed-door session on Wednesday.

This came after Inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris, failed to appear today, before the senate, for the third time.

Idris had been expected to address the growing security concerns in the country and the case of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

The first time the IGP was invited to appear before the lawmakers, he accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi state.

And the second time he was expected to show up at the senate, he went to Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, on a working visit.

