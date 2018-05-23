Home News Senate in closed-door session with Security chiefs
Senate in closed-door session with Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Director General of State Security Services, Lawal Daura and representatives of Military Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Comptroller General of Customs and Comptroller General of Immigration.

They were summoned to brief the lawmakers as a result of a Senate resolution on the proliferation of dangerous firearms, spate of killings by terrorists and kidnapping by hoodlums across the country.

Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan moved the motion to usher in the security chiefs.

