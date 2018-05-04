Senate to investigate attack on Senator Urhoghide

The Senate has mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the harassment at Benin airport of Senator Matthew Urhoghide representing Edo South.Senator Urhoghide had abeen attacked over his views on the need to invoke the processes for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari for approving money for purchase of Tucano aircraft without National Assembly approval.

Senator Urhoghide who raised a point of order to formally inform the Senate of the harassment and to seek protection from the legislative body clarified his position on the call for invocation of Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

