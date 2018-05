The Senate has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts at securing the release of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi Schoolgirl and other abducted persons still in Boko Haram captivity.

This resolution follows a motion on the 2018 Children’s Day celebration where Senators affirmed that the Nigerian Child plays a significant role in the development of the country.

They added that there is the need for all states to domesticate the Child Rights Act.

