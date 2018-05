The senator representing Delta central, Ovie Omo-agege joined his colleagues at the senate’s plenary session on Wednesday morning.

He arrived around 10.30am, signed the daily attendance register and left the chamber but returned before the senate went into a closed-door session.

He was expected to resume sitting on Tuesday after a high court nullified his suspension last week but he did not show up.

Security at the national assembly was beefed up in the anticipation of his return.

