SERAP drags FG to UN over El-Zakzaky, Dazuki’s detentions

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP has petitioned the United Nations, over the detention of Islamic Movement of Nigeria leader , Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, his wife, and former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

SERAP is accusing the Federal Government of persistently and deliberately disobeying court orders.

The organisation believes this is an affront on the supremacy of the constitution and the independence of the judiciary. It wants the UN to publicly condemn the disobedience.

El-Zakzaky was detained after members of his Shi’ite sect clashed with soldiers in December 2015, same month Dasuki was arrested and detained on accusation of diverting 2 billion dollars in public funds.

