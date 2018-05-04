Seven killed, 7 injured as four female bombers attack two Borno communities

At least seven persons have been killed while seven others were injured when suspected bombers attacked an outskirts of Maiduguri last night.Four female bombers attacked two communities Mainari Shuwa and Kanuri in Jere local government area of the state, killing 3 civilian.

According to residents, the first bomber stormed Mainari at exactly 11pm and others followed. The fourth bomber die on failed missions.

The Zonal Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency, Bashir Garga confirmed the attacked.

In a similar but unsuccessful attack, four suicide bombers struck Mairanti, a village near Maiduguri in Nigeria’s Borno state on Thursday night.

The incident which occurred around 10pm when most residents were indoors, had no casualties recorded except the bombers.

The northeast coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency Bashir Garga who confirmed the incident said there could be a high infiltration of suicide bombers in the city.

He advised residents to be extra vigilant.

Mairanti is located around Molai axis of the state capital, which has been a constant target for attacks in recent times.

Share this: Tweet



