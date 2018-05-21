Home News Shell says force majeure still in place on Nigerian Bonny crude
Shell says force majeure still in place on Nigerian Bonny crude
Shell says force majeure still in place on Nigerian Bonny crude

Shell says force majeure still in place on Nigerian Bonny crude

Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday a declaration of force majeure remained in place on shipments of Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil.

Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) said on May 17 it had declared force majeure on exports of Bonny light following a shutdown on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line stream.

Exports of Bonny Light are expected to run at around 195,000 barrels per day next month, making it Nigeria’s third largest crude oil stream, behind Forcados and Qua Iboe.

