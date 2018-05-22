Home News Shi’ites take protest to NHRC office, demand El-zakzaky’s release
Shi’ites take protest to NHRC office, demand El-zakzaky’s release
Shi’ites take protest to NHRC office, demand El-zakzaky’s release

Shi’ites take protest to NHRC office, demand El-zakzaky’s release

Catholics hold peaceful protest nationwide over killings

Igbo leaders call for restructuring, constitution review

Police arrest key members of Offa multiple bank robberies (PICTURES)

Ex-PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh collapses in Court

Boat adrift with two dozen African migrants rescued off Brazil coast

Image result for Shi'ites take protest to NHRC office, demand El-zakzaky's releaseMembers of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have staged another protest in Abuja for the release of their leader Sheikh Elzazaky.

This time, the peaceful protest was to the Head Office of the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja.

Leader of the protest, Abdullahi Mohammed, submitted a petition to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, detailing police violation of their rights.

The Rights Commission boss, Tony Ojukwu , responded that the commission would look into the matter.
Opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress is growing by the day.

