Simi, Davido, Wizkid, others shine at 2018 Headies awards

The 12th edition of the annual Headies Awards held on ​Saturday night at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos .

Popular entertainers Davido and Small Doctor are among the numerous artistes that won the 2018 Headies awards early on Sunday.

While Davido won the award of Best Pop single and artist of the year, Small Doctor won the 2018 best street hop artiste.

MI won Best rap single; Teni- Rookie of the year; Reminisce- Best rap album. Others are – Innocent Idibia (2face) and Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid).

HEADIES 2018: Wizkid Picks ‘Viewer’s Choice’ And ‘Best Music Video’ Awards Back To Back https://t.co/lBSpZKntoH pic.twitter.com/nL4O2CHTDy — NET (@theNETng) May 6, 2018

Headies award, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

It usually features performances by established and promising artists.

2face had the best reggae dancehall single award for his song ” Holyholy”.

Other winners are Mayorkun with next rated award; Omawumi- female best vocal performance; Praiz- male best vocal performance; Nasty C- Africa artiste of the year; Aramide- Best Alternative Song.

Simi- Best recording of the year; Yemi Alade- Best Performer; Tiwa Savage- Best collabo; Kidominant- Producer of the year; MI- Lyricist on the roll.

Lagos State and some companies were recognised as industry brand ambassadors.

They were MTN, Globacom, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigerian Breweries, Pepsi, and Hennessey.

The Headies Highest Winners:

Wizkid 4:

Best Collabo

Best Music Video

Viewer’s Choice Award

Best Pop/RnB Album

Simi 3

Album of the Year

Recording of the Year

Best RnB Song

Davido 3

Song of the Year

Artiste of the Year

Best Pop Single

*All the Winners:

Best Recording of The Year (Joromi – Simi)

Best Pop Single (If – Davido)

Producer of the Year (Kidominant – Fall, Mama)

Best Reggae/DanceHall Single (Holy Holy – 2Baba)

Best Rap Album (El Hadj – Reminisce)

Best RnB/Pop Album (Sounds From The Other Side – Wizkid)

Best Music Video (Come Closer – Wizkid)

Best RnB Single (Smile For Me – Simi)

Best Collaboration (Malo – Tiwa Savage Ft. Wizkid)

Best Rap Single (You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives – M.I.)

Best Vocal Performance -Male (Praiz – Folashade)

Best Vocal Performance -Female (Omawumi – Butterflies)

Next Rated (Mayorkun)

HipHop World Revelation (Reekado Banks)

Lyricist On The Roll (You Rappers Should Fix Your Live – M.I.)

Best Street-Hop Artiste (Small Doctor – Penalty)

Best Alternative Song (Fun Mi Lowo Mi – Aramide Ft. Sound Sultan & Koker)

Album of the Year (Simisola – Simi)

Artiste Of The Year (Davido)

Song Of the Year (If – Davido)

African Artiste of the Year (Nasty C)

Headies Viewer’s Choice (Come Closer – Wizkid)

Best Performer (Yemi Alade)

Rookie of the Year (Teni)

Headies Hall of Fame (Chris Ubosi)

Special Recognition (Kaffy)

Share this: Tweet



