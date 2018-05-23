South Sudan government rejects IGAD peace proposal

South Sudan on Wednesday rejected the peace proposal unveiled by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Tuesday that seek to share power between different South Sudan parties namely: The incumbent South Sudan government led by President Salva Kiir Mayardiit, Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) led by the country’s former first vice president Riek Machar, South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), SPLM former political detainees and Parties of under the South Sudan government.

In a statement extended to the Nyamilepedia, the South Sudan government said the aim for the High-Level Revitalization was nothing but only to ensure return to the full implementation of the 2015 peace agreement, developing realistic timeline and implementation schedule for national elections and was not for changing the status quo.

“If the parties to the TGoNU and the international community are implementing the strict terms and conditions of the IGAD High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF), the basis upon which this body was established on the 12 June 2017 by the IGAD heads of state and government, the objective were for the following; Cessation of Hostilities and the permanent ceasefire, return of the full implementation of the peace agreement and finally developing a realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic elections at the end of the transitional period,” the statement partly read.

The government further reject the notion of the removal of the incumbent first vice president Taban Deng Gai and instate proposed creation of two more vice presidents with the SPLM-IO to occupy the second vice president which heads the economic cluster.

The government want the SPLM-IO to get 15% at both the national and state levels.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Tuesday unveil a peace agreement that seems to keep President Kiir in power and likely to reinstall the country’s former First Vice President Riek Machar.

Share this: Tweet



