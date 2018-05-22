Home Business Sub-saharan countries to record 3.54% growth – IMF
Sub-saharan countries to record 3.54% growth – IMF
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

Sub-saharan countries to record 3.54% growth – IMF

0
0
now viewing

Sub-saharan countries to record 3.54% growth – IMF

now playing

IMF challenges Nigeria on Private investment

Nigeria-GDP-TVCNews
now playing

Nigeria’s GDP rises 1.95%, non-oil sector accounts for 90.3%

now playing

GDP climbs 1.95% in first three months of 2018

now playing

World Bank cautions Nigeria, others, warns against sovereign debt

now playing

Nigerian economy projected to grow at 2.1 in 2018 - IMF

Image result for Sub-saharan countries to record 3.54% growth - IMF

The International Monetary Fund said Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan countries would grow their economies by an average of 3.4 per cent in 2018, from 2.8 per cent in 2017.

IMF’s country Senior Representative, Amine Mati says about two-third of the countries in Africa would experience the growth riding on the back of stronger global growth, higher commodity prices and improved capital market access.

According to Mati, nearly all African countries are seeking to raise revenue to make progress toward their sustainable development goals while preserving fiscal sustainability.

He called for prudent fiscal policy to rein in public debt, while monetary policy must be geared toward ensuring low inflation.

Related Posts

IMF challenges Nigeria on Private investment

TVCN 0
Nigeria-GDP-TVCNews

Nigeria’s GDP rises 1.95%, non-oil sector accounts for 90.3%

TVCN 0

GDP climbs 1.95% in first three months of 2018

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies