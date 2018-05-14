Home International Suicide bomber on motorbike wounds police in Indonesia’s Surabaya
Suicide bomber on motorbike wounds police in Indonesia’s Surabaya
International
World News
0

Suicide bomber on motorbike wounds police in Indonesia’s Surabaya

0
0
now viewing

Suicide bomber on motorbike wounds police in Indonesia’s Surabaya

now playing

Indonesia sends military to help fight health crisis in Papua

now playing

Troops avert suicide bomb attack on Gamboru town

now playing

Nigeria, Indonesia to increase economic Cooperation

Osinbajo-Indonesia-TVCNews
now playing

Nigeria and Indonesia to increase investments - Osinbajo

Islam-in-Indonesia-tvcnews
now playing

Eid-el-Adha : Muslims in Indonesia pray against religious extremism

Monday, a day after Islamist militants launched suicide attacks on churches in the country’s second largest city, police said.

“Clearly it’s a suicide bombing,” East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.

“We can’t be open up all details yet because we are still identifying victims at the scene and the crime scene is being handled,” he told a briefing.

The blast occurred at 8.50 a.m. (0150 GMT) at checkpoint outside the building, he said. The full extent of casualties was unclear, he said.

CCTV footage shown on Indonesian television showed a motorbike arriving at a checkpoint next to a car and exploding as officers approached it.

On Sunday, Islamist militants killed at least 13 people in suicide attacks on three churches in Surabaya.

Related Posts

Indonesia sends military to help fight health crisis in Papua

TVCN 0

Troops avert suicide bomb attack on Gamboru town

TVCN 0

Nigeria, Indonesia to increase economic Cooperation

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies