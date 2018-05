Former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Daniel Amokachi, has expressed confidence that the Nigerian team can reach the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Amokachi, who starred for Nigeria at the 1994 and the 1998 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America and France, says he is impressed by the performance of the Super Eagles in recent times.

Nigeria will face Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in the first round of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

