Super Eagles in London for England friendly

Nigeria’s Super Eagles left Nigeria on Wednesday afternoon to the United Kingdom, in preparation for the Russia FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

Nigeria will play with England on Saturday 2 June and then leave for Austria before embarking on the journey to Russia, where they will face Croatia on 16 June.

According to NFF.com, Skipper Mikel John Obi was joined on the chartered flight from Abuja to London on Wednesday by deputy skipper Ogenyi Onazi, defender Kenneth Omeruo, pacy winger Ahmed Musa and 21 other players.

Mikel, Onazi, Omeruo, and Musa all represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil, and alongside Chelsea FC wingback Victor Moses (who was also in Brazil and who will join the contingent in London) constitute the spine of a young squad inspired to dazzle the world in Russia.

The Super Eagles will train at the Wembley Stadium (venue of Saturday’s clash with England’s Three Lions) between 5pm-6pm on Friday, after a pre-match press conference scheduled for the Stadium’s conference room at 4.15pm.

Saturday’s encounter, the third official match between two countries with considerable historical affinity, will start at 5.15pm.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria team has confirmed that forward Moses Simon, who was earlier ruled out of the finals due to injury, will undergo further medical checks in the United Kingdom to ascertain the seriousness of his injury.

THE TEAM

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho; Daniel Akpeyi; Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu; Olaoluwa Aina; Tyronne Ebuehi; William Ekong; Leon Balogun; Chidozie Awaziem; Elderson Echiejile; Kenneth Omeruo; Bryan Idowu

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi; Mikel John Obi; Ogenyi Onazi; John Ogu; Mikel Agu; Oghenekaro Etebo; Joel Obi

Forwards: Odion Ighalo; Simeon Nwankwo; Alex Iwobi; Ahmed Musa; Kelechi Iheanacho. Moses Simon (further checks in the UK); Victor Moses (to join team in London)

