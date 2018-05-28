Home News Suspected herdsmen shoot Priest, injure others in Taraba
Suspected herdsmen shoot Priest, injure others in Taraba
News
Nigeria
0

Suspected herdsmen shoot Priest, injure others in Taraba

0
0
now viewing

Suspected herdsmen shoot Priest, injure others in Taraba

now playing

President Buhari to talk to Nigerians on democracy day

now playing

President Buhari urges governors to support their wives’ humanitarian activities

now playing

PH agog as super eagles take on DR Congo team

now playing

Injury knocks out Super Eagles forward, Moses from Russia World Cup

now playing

Buhari's re-election will be easy - Lai Mohammed

Image result for Suspected herdsmen shoot Priest, injure others in TarabaA Catholic seminary in Taraba State has been closed for a week, after an attack by suspected killer herdsmen.

A Priest has been shot in the leg and two others beaten up by suspected herdsmen in Jalingo, Taraba state.

Some students were also injured after the attackers invaded the Catholic seminary destroying property and cars within the premises.

Evaristus Bassey who is the Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church and spokesman of the state police command have confirmed the attack. The injured are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in the state.

And Pentecostal Bishops in northern Nigeria have strongly condemned the resurgence of attacks on worship places, especially in Christian communities of the Middle Belt.

They now want the federal government to urgently provide better security for vulnerable communities and worship places.

The Chairman of the Bishops, John Praise-Daniel describe the killings as unacceptable, and warn that failure to stop communal invasions will have dire electoral consequences next year.

Related Posts

President Buhari to talk to Nigerians on democracy day

TVCN 0

President Buhari urges governors to support their wives’ humanitarian activities

TVCN 0

PH agog as super eagles take on DR Congo team

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies