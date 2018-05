Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has assured of peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election in Sokoto state.

Tambuwal stated this while responding to the Country-Director of USAID, who paid him a courtesy call in his office.

The governor also reassured the public of government’s commitment to the partnership, that exists between Sokoto State government and the United States.

The scope of the partnership covers education, healthcare delivery, water, sanitation among other key areas.

