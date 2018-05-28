Taraba State Police roundup fulani bandits, kill ring leader in gun duel

Ring leader of notorious Fulani bandits terrorising Taraba State has been killed in a gun duel.

He met his waterloo during confrontations with policemen in their hideout at Borno Bukuruku forest in Bali LGA.

The commissioner of police, David Akinremi said during the operation, other members of dreaded Fulani armed robbers and kidnapers: Halilu Umaru (35years) Lawale Shehu (22) Isah Abdullahi (25) were apprehended while some escaped with gun shot injuries.

He disclosed that an Ak47 rifle with eight rounds of ammunition, charms, an army camouflage and cutlasses were also recovered from the suspects.

