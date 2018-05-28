Home News Taraba State Police roundup fulani bandits, kill ring leader in gun duel
Taraba State Police roundup fulani bandits, kill ring leader in gun duel
News
Nigeria
0

Taraba State Police roundup fulani bandits, kill ring leader in gun duel

0
0
now viewing

Taraba State Police roundup fulani bandits, kill ring leader in gun duel

now playing

Police establishes contact with abductors of Syrian national in Sokoto

Taraba-CAN-Chairman-TVCNews
now playing

Governor Ishaku, T.Y. Danjuma mourn late Taraba CAN chairman

now playing

NYSC: Senate throws out bill aiming at forcing skirts on female corps members

now playing

Taraba: Four killed few hours after President Buhari left the state

now playing

Buhari makes surprise visit to Taraba over inter-ethnic clashes

Ring leader of notorious Fulani bandits terrorising Taraba State has been killed in a gun duel.

He met his waterloo during confrontations with policemen in their hideout at Borno Bukuruku forest in Bali LGA.

The commissioner of police, David Akinremi said during the operation, other  members of dreaded Fulani armed robbers and kidnapers: Halilu Umaru (35years) Lawale Shehu (22) Isah Abdullahi (25) were apprehended while some escaped with gun shot injuries.

He disclosed that an Ak47 rifle with eight rounds of ammunition, charms, an army camouflage and  cutlasses were also recovered from the suspects.

Related Posts

Police establishes contact with abductors of Syrian national in Sokoto

TVCN 0
Taraba-CAN-Chairman-TVCNews

Governor Ishaku, T.Y. Danjuma mourn late Taraba CAN chairman

TVCN 0

NYSC: Senate throws out bill aiming at forcing skirts on female corps members

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies