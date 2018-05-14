Tenure extension: Court strikes out suit against Oyegun, others

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has the dismissed a suit filed by Ademorin Kuye seeking to void the one year tenure extension granted to the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.The court also refused to end the extension of tenures of other officials of the party at the national, state, local government area, and ward levels across the country.

The APC National Executive Council, NEC, had at its meeting held on February the 27, 2018, extended the four-year tenure of the party officials due to expire on June the 30, 2018, by one year.

Following the development, four APC members who are aspiring to run for leadership positions of the party, on March 8 filed a suit challenging the extension of the tenures of the incumbent holders of the executive offices of the party.

