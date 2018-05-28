Three killed, seven injured in fresh suicide bomb attack

Two female suicide bombers suspected to be Boko Haram jihadists killed at least three people in northeast Nigeria , emergency services said Monday .

The bombers detonated their explosives inside a house and near a mosque in the Mashamari area of Konduga, 35 kilometres (20 miles ) southeast of the Borno State capital Maiduguri , on Sunday evening .

“ Three people were killed in the two attacks and seven others were injured, ” Bello Danbatta, chief security officer of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA ), told AFP .

“ One of them detonated near a mosque while residents were preparing for the evening prayers and moments later the second one detonated inside a house ,” said Danbatta, who was involved in evacuation of the victims, but Ibrahim Liman , of the civilian militia force assisting the military against Boko Haram, said two more victims died on the way to the hospital in Maiduguri , raising the death toll to five.

The attack came two weeks after five militia members were killed by a male bomber who detonated explosives concealed on him at a checkpoint outside Konduga.

Boko Haram’s nine – year violence to create a hardline Islamic state has killed 20,000 people and displaced 2. 6 million from their homes in Nigeria .

The violence has spilled into neighbouring Niger , Chad and Cameroon . Although the militant group has been considerably weakened in a regional fightback mustering troops from Nigeria and its neighbours, attacks persist .

On May 1 at least 86 people were killed in twin suicide blasts targeting a mosque and a nearby market in the town of Mubi in neighbouring Adamawa state

