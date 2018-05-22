Torres leads Atletico against Super Eagles in Uyo

Striker Fernando Torres will lead newly crowned UEFA Europa League Champions, Atletico Madrid as they line out against Super Eagles in friendly match in Uyo this evening.

The Spanish team of 20 players landed in Uyo last night led by Torres, who is fondly called, El-Nino, Captain, Gabi and Manager, Diego Simeone.

Also part of the Atletico side are first choice Slovenian goalkeeper, Jan Oblak as well as Argentina’s Axel Werner and Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey.

Atletico play a Nigerian squad made up largely of home-based players and a sprinkle of foreign based ones seeking to break into the 2018 World Cup team

