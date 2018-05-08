Transport owners seek private sector involvement

Nigeria’s road transport owners has called for improved private sector investment in infrastructure to allow for better management of basic social amenities like roads.

Lara Afolayan reports that the first and second quarter executive council and state chairmen’s meeting of Nigeria’s road transport owners.

The transport owners commend government efforts at reviving the country’s rail sector and see expansion of the country’s transportation network via the railway system as an emerging business opportunity for them to invest. But it wasn’t just about investments in transportation.

The federal road safety corp cautioned the transport people on speed limits though it notes a decline in road crashes this year compared with the previous year.

The transport owners foresee a decline in road distribution of petroleum products should the refineries become fully operational by 2019.

They advise themselves to bid for managing pipelines if the refineries eventually get fixed and the oil transport business experiences decline.

