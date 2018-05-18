Trump defends calling MS-13 Gang members ‘animal’

United states President, Donald Trump has defended his use of the word “animals” to describe some immigrants who entered the country illegally, saying he would continue to use the term to refer to violent gang members in spite of a sharp rebuke from Democratic leaders.

Trump has been criticised for comments he made on Wednesday while speaking against California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies when he responded to a comment that had referenced MS-13.

Trump has repeatedly referred to members of the violent street gang as “animals” in speeches, rallies and at White House events. He has also used the term to describe terrorists and school shooters.

