Trump repaid $130,000 spent to silence porn star – Giuliani
Trump repaid $130,000 spent to silence porn star – Giuliani
Image result for Trump repaid $130,000 spent to silence porn star - GiulianiNew York City’s former Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, said Trump repaid the $130,000 his lawyer gave to an adult-film star to buy her silence about an alleged affair.

Trump has feigned ignorance about the payment to Stormy Daniels, who said she had a one-night stand with the President in 2006.

In an interview, Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team last month, said the President knew about the payment, and reimbursed Michael Cohen.

Cohen says he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and was not reimbursed by Trump. The White House maintains Trump did not have sex with Daniels.

