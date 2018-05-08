Home America Trump withdraws U.S. from ran nuclear deal
President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

In his much anticipated announcement, Trump said it’s clear the country cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement, adding that the Iran deal is defective at its core.

He says the US will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction and that any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons would also be strongly sanctioned

European leaders had warned that a U.S. withdrawal would undo years of work that led to and sustained a landmark deal that has kept nuclear weapons out of Iran’s hands.

Recall that Iran has complied with the nuclear agreement since it was reached in July 2015, ending 12 years of deadlock over Tehran’s nuclear program.

