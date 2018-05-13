Home America U.S. Embassy makes final preparation for Jerusalem move
U.S. Embassy makes final preparation for Jerusalem move
America
International
0

U.S. Embassy makes final preparation for Jerusalem move

0
0
now viewing

U.S. Embassy makes final preparation for Jerusalem move

now playing

Palm Sunday procession held in Jerusalem

now playing

Jerusalem must be capital of both Israel, Palestine - EU

Palestinians-TVCNews
now playing

Funerals held for Palestinians killed in clashes

Al-Ansar Mosque
now playing

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Worshipers return after Israel lifts security measures

Image result for US moves embassy to Jerusalem Monday

The U.S. government’s embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will be official on Monday as a dedication ceremony at the new facility gets underway.

The controversial move cements U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a recognition previous administrations and other world leaders never dared to formalize.

Decades-long policy had always been that the status of Jerusalem would be agreed upon in final stage peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Related Posts

Palm Sunday procession held in Jerusalem

TVCN 0

Jerusalem must be capital of both Israel, Palestine – EU

TVCN 0
Palestinians-TVCNews

Funerals held for Palestinians killed in clashes

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies