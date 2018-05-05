Home America U.S.: Governor Reynolds signs law banning abortion at 6wks
U.S.: Governor Reynolds signs law banning abortion at 6wks
U.S.: Governor Reynolds signs law banning abortion at 6wks

U.S.: Governor Reynolds signs law banning abortion at 6wks

Image result for U.S.: Governor Reynolds signs law banning abortion at 6wksIowa Governor, Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill outlawing abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected which often occurs at six weeks and before a woman even realizes she is pregnant.

The measure, which Iowa’s Republican-controlled state legislature passed on Wednesday, is the most restrictive abortion ban in the United States.

Chants from protesters were audible in the room where Reynolds signed the bill, in a ceremony that was broadcast live.

