U.S. opens criminal probe of possible bitcoin price manipulation

Cryptocurrency, bitcoin tumbled to a six-week low this Thursday then rebounds, following report of U.S. Department of Justice probe into price manipulation.

The department opened the criminal probe into the possibility that traders are manipulating the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Before rebounding, the price of bitcoin dropped 3 percent to $7,272, its lowest since April 12.

Currently, trading volume for the total cryptocurrency market is about $20 billion with Bitcoin accounting for about 30 percent.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has been under pressure all year as regulators clamped down on the sector.

