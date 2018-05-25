Home Health UN allocates $2m to help tackle Cholera in northeast
Image result for UN allocates $2m to help tackle Cholera in northeastThe United Nations, through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, has allocated $2m (Two million Dollars) to support the response to a deadly cholera outbreak in Yobe state, North-east Nigeria, that could affect thousands of people.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, which was officially declared in four local government areas on 28th March, a total of 404 cases and 15 deaths have been reported, representing a 3.7% case fatality rate.

The United Nations and its partners activated an immediate emergency response in the affected communities in support of the State Ministry of Health.

However, additional resources are needed to ensure that the outbreak is contained, especially ahead of outbreaks and spreading of water-borne diseases is higher.

The fund will enable humanitarian partners to provide safe water to more than 1.6 million people.

