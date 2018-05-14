Unknown Gunmen Attack NAF Helipad in Bayelsa

A group of unknown gunmen attacked the guard post at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helipad at Igbodene in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in the early hours of yesterday, Sunday.

According to the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Vice Marshal, Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF personnel on duty were able to repel the attack, an airman paid the supreme sacrifice in the process.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

