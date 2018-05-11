Updated: APC postpones LG Congress in Imo

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has Postponed Saturday’s local government areas congress in Imo State.

The postponement is to allow the party’s appeal committee on the ward congress conducted in the state to submit its report to the leadership of the APC.

APC’s decision follows a meeting between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

A new date for the congress will be announced soon.



Fire Guts APC Secretariat in Imo

Barely 24 hours to the local Government congress of the All Progressive Congress in Imo state, unknown thugs have set the party secretariat on fire.

Confirming the incident, Police said it received a report of the fire and that no lives were lost in the inferno

A party Executive said though the fire didn’t affect the external parts of the building, party materials and other valuables were burnt.

He added that the hoodlums attacked the secretariat just to frustrate the Local Government congress on Saturday, but he vowed that the exercise will go on.

