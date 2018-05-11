Home News Updated: APC postpones LG Congress in Imo
Updated: APC postpones LG Congress in Imo
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Updated: APC postpones LG Congress in Imo

0
0
now viewing

Updated: APC postpones LG Congress in Imo

now playing

Fayemi emerges winner of Ekiti APC Guber primary

now playing

Buhari returns from UK medical trip

now playing

Joint army, Police task force kill 10 herdsmen militiamen in Taraba

now playing

Video: APC, PDP factions clash at Rivers High Court

now playing

I will lead APC to enviable heights - Oshiomhole

Image result for APC Imo CongressThe governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has Postponed Saturday’s local government areas congress in Imo State.

The postponement is to allow the party’s appeal committee on the ward congress conducted in the state to submit its report to the leadership of the APC.

APC’s decision follows a meeting between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

A new date for the congress will be announced soon.

====================================================================

Fire Guts APC Secretariat in Imo

Barely 24 hours to the local Government congress of the All Progressive Congress in Imo state, unknown thugs have set the party secretariat on fire.

Confirming the incident, Police said it received a report of the fire and that no lives were lost in the inferno

A party Executive said though the fire didn’t affect the external parts of the building, party materials and other valuables were burnt.

He added that the hoodlums attacked the secretariat just to frustrate the Local Government congress on Saturday, but he vowed that the exercise will go on.

Related Posts

Fayemi emerges winner of Ekiti APC Guber primary

TVCN 0

Buhari returns from UK medical trip

TVCN 0

Joint army, Police task force kill 10 herdsmen militiamen in Taraba

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies