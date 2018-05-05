Home America US Secretary of State Pompeo praises Trump
Image result for US Secretary of State PompeoNewly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has praised the “muscular diplomacy” practiced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the Department of State’s Foreign Affairs Day, the new Secretary of State, who was sworn in on April the 26th, delivered a speech which outlined his vision about U.S. diplomacy, focusing on issues about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Europe and the Middle East.

Pompeo said U.S. foreign policy needs to be “pragmatic while still remaining principled”.

With Trump’s support and trust, Pompeo still has to take on a number of tough challenges such as the preparation for the forthcoming U.S.-DPRK summit and how to handle the already stressed relationship with Russia.

