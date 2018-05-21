Home International WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014
WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014
International
World News
0

WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014

0
0
now viewing

WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014

now playing

Seventeen deaths reported in Congo as Ebola outbreak confirmed

Lassa Fever -TVC
now playing

Lassa fever outbreak: Death toll rises to four in Ebonyi

now playing

D.R Congo: Thousands of children may die of starvation - UN report

D.R. Congo-Currency-TVCNews
now playing

Congo says balances 2017 budget without printing money

Mining-DRCongo-TVCNews
now playing

Mining revenue in D.R. Congo : Global witness alleges missing $750m

The spread of Ebola to a major city in Democratic Republic of Congo is worrying but the outlook is much more optimistic than when a major outbreak was reported in West Africa in 2014, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday.

“It’s concerning that we now have cases of Ebola in an urban center, but we are much better placed to deal with this outbreak than we were in 2014,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom told health ministers at the start of the WHO’s annual assembly.

“I’m pleased to say that vaccination is starting as we speak today.”

Related Posts

Seventeen deaths reported in Congo as Ebola outbreak confirmed

TVCN 0
Lassa Fever -TVC

Lassa fever outbreak: Death toll rises to four in Ebonyi

TVCN 0

D.R Congo: Thousands of children may die of starvation – UN report

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies