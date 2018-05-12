Home Football Winning Champions league our priority – Zinedine Zidane
Winning Champions league our priority – Zinedine Zidane
Winning Champions league our priority – Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid’s manager, Zinedine Zidane said his team is totally focused on wining the 2018 Champions League title.

Zidane admits though the Los Bloncos know the importance of finishing the league season on a high note, winning the Champions League for the third time in a row is the biggest goal at the moment.

On transfer speculations, Zidane said he is unaware of any discussions within the club about Neymar, adding that his own future will be sorted out after the champions league final.

 

 

