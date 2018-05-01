Home News Workers Day: FG committed to welfare of all citizens – Labour minister
Workers Day: FG committed to welfare of all citizens – Labour minister
Workers Day: FG committed to welfare of all citizens – Labour minister

Workers Day: FG committed to welfare of all citizens – Labour minister

As Nigerians celebrate Workers Day, the Federal Government has pledged commitment to enhance workers’ welfare and prosperity for all citizens.

Labour minister Chris Ngige made this pledge in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director of Press in the ministry to mark the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration.

Ngige said that workers should use the occasion to reminisce on the positive outcomes of the labour’s struggle for a better working conditions and decent work environment.

According to him, this is an administration that places a lot of premium on the welfare of workers and all citizenry and has done so in very transparent manner.

“Our openness is to provide enough window for all Nigerians to appreciate the state of the nation and the efforts of the government.

“Our modest achievements in creating equable condition for job security and improved welfare for workers.

“This is as evident in the fact that no Federal civil or public servant has lost his or her job in the last three years of the administration despite economic downturn.

“This is as well as the ongoing effort to give effect to a new national minimum wage easily bear out Federal Government’s commitment to the upliftment of the workforce.

“This year’s celebration therefore presents an opportunity for a collective reflection on the contributions of the labour movement to national growth.

“We should also reflect on the steadfastness of the Buhari administration to the welfare of workers on the other,‘’ he said.

He, however, called for the continuous support for the success of administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the cardinal objective of the present administration was the revival of the economy; enhancement of the security of the nation and zero tolerance for corruption.

“The Federal Government has so far covered a considerable millage notwithstanding teething challenges.

“I therefore solicit your continued support towards bringing these national goals to fruition,’’ he added.

He further assured all workers of better days ahead.

