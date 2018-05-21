Home News Worshippers foil suicide bomb attack on Yobe Mosque
Worshippers foil suicide bomb attack on Yobe Mosque
Worshippers foil suicide bomb attack on Yobe Mosque

Image result for Yobe community foils suicide bomb attack on MosqueThe Nigerian Army said some courageous and vigilant civilians on Sunday foiled a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, said a female Boko Haram suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque in Gashua village, while members were about to commence a prayer session.

But she was detected while struggling to detonate a suicide vest strapped to her body. She was quickly restrained by the locals, and has now been handed over to troops at Azare.

Nwachukwu said, “What would have otherwise been a devastating suicide bomb attack on a Mosque in Gashua village in Gujba local government area of Yobe State has been successfully foiled today by vigilant members of the community.
“A female Boko Haram suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque, while members were about to commence a prayer session but was detected when struggling to detonate a suicide vest strapped to her body. She was quickly restrained by the locals, arrested and handed over to troops at Azare.
“Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole at the location have safely defused the suicide vest, while the suicide bomber is currently receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained during her arrest,” the statement reads.

