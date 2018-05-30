Zimbabwe elections to be held on 30 July

Zimbabwe will hold its general elections on July 30, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday, the first since the army forced 94-year-old former president Robert Mugabe to resign last November.

Mnangagwa, who became president following the military take-over, has promised to deliver on free and fair elections to win over Zimbabwe’s critics at home and abroad.

The vote will pit him against a clutch of opponents including 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

