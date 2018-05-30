Home International Zimbabwe elections to be held on 30 July
Zimbabwe elections to be held on 30 July
Zimbabwe will hold its general elections on July 30, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday, the first since the army forced 94-year-old former president Robert Mugabe to resign last November.

Mnangagwa, who became president following the military take-over, has promised to deliver on free and fair elections to win over Zimbabwe’s critics at home and abroad.

The vote will pit him against a clutch of opponents including 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

