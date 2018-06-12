Home News 12 killed in an ambush attack by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa.
12 killed in an ambush attack by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa.
News
Nigeria
0

12 killed in an ambush attack by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa.

0
0
now viewing

12 killed in an ambush attack by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa.

now playing

TVC Communications holds first annual Ramadan lecture

now playing

Oyegun withdraws from APC Chairmanship race

now playing

Opeyemi Bamidele, one other person shot at Ado-Ekiti APC Secretariat

now playing

Alleged N2.6bn fraud: Appeal Court frees ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi

now playing

Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road

Image result for 12 feared dead in an ambush attack by herdsmen in Adamawa.No fewer than 12 persons have been killed in an ambush by suspended Fulani herdsmen on Kangling village in Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria.Acting chairman of Girei local government, Vincent Pasari confirmed the attack.

According to him the attackers ambushed and opened fire on villagers who were conveying the corpse of a woman who was earlier killed by suspended fulani marauders.

He explained that the relatives of the deceased woman were heading to State Police Command before they were ambushed.

However, local sources claim that 12 bodies were counted at the scene of the ambush.

Effort to reach the public relations officer of the  state police command, SP Othman Abubakar to confirm the incident, was not fruitful as his cell phone was switched off.

Related Posts

TVC Communications holds first annual Ramadan lecture

TVCN 0

Oyegun withdraws from APC Chairmanship race

TVCN 0

Opeyemi Bamidele, one other person shot at Ado-Ekiti APC Secretariat

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies