Home International 13 persons killed, 25 injured in Afghanistan’s bomb attack
13 persons killed, 25 injured in Afghanistan’s bomb attack
International
Middle East
0

13 persons killed, 25 injured in Afghanistan’s bomb attack

0
0
now viewing

13 persons killed, 25 injured in Afghanistan’s bomb attack

Kabul-Blast-TVCNews
now playing

At least three killed by blast in Afghan capital Kabul

now playing

Afghanistan: 30,672 People displaced due to continued fighting - UN

Myanmar-Blast
now playing

Two dead, 22 hurt from bomb blast in northeast Myanmar city Lashio

now playing

Blast at Afghan news agency kills dozens in Kabul

Air strikes killed 19 people in a village in Syria's rebel stronghold of Idlib overnight, a rescue service there and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday
now playing

Strikes kill 19 in rebel village in Syria's Idlib - Observatory, rescue service

Image result for 13 persons killed, 25 injured in Afghanistan's bomb attackThirteen people have been killed and more than 25 injured in a suicide bomb attack during rush hour at the entrance to Afghanistan’s rural rehabilitation and development ministry in Kabul.

The attack comes as security has deteriorated in the city during recent months ahead of elections scheduled for October.

A spokesman for the ministry of public health said no children were among the dead

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for many attacks in Kabul but security officials say several are more likely to be the work of the Haqqani network, a group affiliated with the Taliban.

 

Related Posts
Kabul-Blast-TVCNews

At least three killed by blast in Afghan capital Kabul

TVCN 0

Afghanistan: 30,672 People displaced due to continued fighting – UN

TVCN 0
Myanmar-Blast

Two dead, 22 hurt from bomb blast in northeast Myanmar city Lashio

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies