13 persons killed, 25 injured in Afghanistan’s bomb attack

Thirteen people have been killed and more than 25 injured in a suicide bomb attack during rush hour at the entrance to Afghanistan’s rural rehabilitation and development ministry in Kabul.

The attack comes as security has deteriorated in the city during recent months ahead of elections scheduled for October.

A spokesman for the ministry of public health said no children were among the dead

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for many attacks in Kabul but security officials say several are more likely to be the work of the Haqqani network, a group affiliated with the Taliban.

