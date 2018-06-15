Home News 15,000 adhoc staff recruited for Rivers LG polls
15,000 adhoc staff recruited for Rivers LG polls
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

15,000 adhoc staff recruited for Rivers LG polls

0
0
now viewing

15,000 adhoc staff recruited for Rivers LG polls

now playing

Former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy Resigns From Parliament

now playing

Ramadan lessons should not be forgotten - Muhammadu Buhari

now playing

Sultan announces end of Ramadan, declares Friday Eid-El-Fitr

now playing

Russia stops Nigerian fans from bringing live chicken to stadium

now playing

Russia thrash Saudi 5-0 in World Cup opener

15,000 ad-hoc staff have been recruited by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC to conduct Saturday’s Local Government polls in the state.

The Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Sarah Amgbare disclosed this while speaking on steps taken so far to ensure a successful election.

It will be a contest between 66 political parties despite the decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC to boycott the exercise.

Simultaneous Accreditation and voting is expected to commence at 8am while the polls will close at 2pm.

The commission has in the meantime appealed to residents to cooperate with its personnel to achieve a hitch free election.

Related Posts

Former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy Resigns From Parliament

TVCN 0

Ramadan lessons should not be forgotten – Muhammadu Buhari

TVCN 0

Sultan announces end of Ramadan, declares Friday Eid-El-Fitr

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies