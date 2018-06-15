15,000 adhoc staff recruited for Rivers LG polls

15,000 ad-hoc staff have been recruited by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC to conduct Saturday’s Local Government polls in the state.

The Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Sarah Amgbare disclosed this while speaking on steps taken so far to ensure a successful election.

It will be a contest between 66 political parties despite the decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC to boycott the exercise.

Simultaneous Accreditation and voting is expected to commence at 8am while the polls will close at 2pm.

The commission has in the meantime appealed to residents to cooperate with its personnel to achieve a hitch free election.

