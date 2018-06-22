2018 Budget: SERAP accuses NASS of Crime against humanity

The Socio-Economic Rights, and Accountability Project ,has accused the National Assembly of violating the fundamental rights of Nigerians, by cutting the proposed allocations for essential public services, to the tune of N19.15bn in the 2018 budget.

Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, in a statement said the action of the federal lawmakers is qualified as a crime against humanity and should as such be referred to the International Criminal Court.

SERAP wants President Buhari to not only instruct the Attorney General of the Federation to refer the 2018 budget cut to the ICC, but to also comply with the judgment of Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos, who ordered that all the lawmakers culpable in the padding of the 2016 budget should be prosecuted.

