2019: US Consulate organises workshop for journalists in Osogbo

The US Consulate in Nigeria has organised election reporting workshop for selected journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital ahead of the 2019 General election in Nigeria. TVC News Correspondent, Rafiu Hammed reports that the roles of journalists in any election no doubt cannot be underestimated, hence participants at the workshop were advised to focus on issues in their reportage.

The US Consulate also organised a sensitization programme for some stakeholders in collaboration with the Independent National electoral commission ahead of the elections.

Selected youths also came together to promote peace ahead of the polls with what they call, “Vote, not fight” campaign.

Voters were also advised to get their permanent voter cards from INEC local government Offices across the state in other to perform their civic duties come August 22nd governorship election.

