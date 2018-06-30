Home News 30 killed as Windstorm wreck havoc in Bauchi
Image result for Windstorm kills at least 30 persons in Bauchi

At least 30 people have been killed following a heavy windstorm in Bauchi metropolis and environs late Saturday.

Among places mostly affected include Tirwun, Tudun Salmanu, Railway and Kandahar.

The subsequent rainfall, which lasted several hours, forced Muslim Ummah celebrating Ed-el fitir to retire home for safety.

Shops, domestic animals and businesses were affected in almost all the towns.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the victims of windstorm.

The speaker called on relevant Federal and state government agencies to quickly provide relief materials to the victims to alleviate their suffering.

Dogara urged relevant government agencies to quickly move in and provide immediate assistance to the victims of this disaster and come up with necessary emergency preparedness and early warning mechanisms to mitigate the effects of such natural disasters.

