81 suspected drug peddlers arrested in Zamfara since January – NDLEA
Health
News
Nigeria
81 suspected drug peddlers arrested in Zamfara since January – NDLEA

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Zamfara Command have arrested Eighty one suspected drug peddlers since January.

Commandant of the Agency, Gabriel Adamu, stated this after showing journalists some of the seized items in Gusau.

Adamu says more than five hundred thousand cartons of cough syrup with codeine and rohypnol were intercepted and the suspects were charged to court.

The command also arrested three persons with suspected explosive devices and they have been transferred to the relevant authority for further investigation.

